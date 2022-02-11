Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 315,647 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 315,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $67.60 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

