Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 112,064 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.