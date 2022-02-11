Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend by 72.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,896. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

