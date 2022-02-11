Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth comprises about 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $62.70 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.