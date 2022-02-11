Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.58 Million

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce sales of $275.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.20 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.