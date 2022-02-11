Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 203.25 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 25,145,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,630,648. The company has a market capitalization of £34.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.32. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.