Barclays PLC Acquires 2,074 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

