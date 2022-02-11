Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 1,739.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LG Display by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

