Barclays PLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $24,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

