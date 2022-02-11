Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

