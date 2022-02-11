Barclays PLC Purchases 14,785 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 167,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,496 shares of company stock valued at $853,115. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

