Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Delta Apparel worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $100,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

