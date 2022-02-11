Barclays Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,075 ($41.58) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,318.89 ($44.88).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($48.09) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,625 ($49.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,005.32. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.