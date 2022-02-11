Barclays Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,075 ($41.58) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,318.89 ($44.88).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($48.09) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,625 ($49.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,005.32. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.