Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 840 ($11.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.25) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 829.60 ($11.22).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 619.60 ($8.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 660.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.39. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,524.71).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.