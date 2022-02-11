Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.84. 150,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,276. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bark & Co by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

