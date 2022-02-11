Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

BARK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

