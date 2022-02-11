Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

BDEV opened at GBX 629 ($8.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 691.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.67. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

