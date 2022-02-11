Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $138.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

