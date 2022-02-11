Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($97.70) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($94.25) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($114.94) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.07 ($94.33).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €68.56 ($78.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.32. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($83.77). The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

