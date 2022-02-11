Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,649,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,306 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 8.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $435,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.