Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVNRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

