Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.05

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 11884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

