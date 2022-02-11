Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

