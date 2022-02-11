Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.
