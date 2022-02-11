Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

ABBV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

