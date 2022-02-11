Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

