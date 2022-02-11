Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

