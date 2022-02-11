Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €57.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €57.00 ($65.52) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €5.45 ($6.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.41 ($53.34). 1,280,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.81.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

