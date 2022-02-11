Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Belden stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 452,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Belden by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

