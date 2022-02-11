BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
