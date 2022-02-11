Benchmark Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $265.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.89.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.