Berenberg Bank Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 610

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 484.10 ($6.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 463.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.78. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

