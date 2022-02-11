Berkley W R Corp Acquires 806,974 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 1,538.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,974 shares during the quarter. ACE Convergence Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEV stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

