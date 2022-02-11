Berkley W R Corp Buys 546,558 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,558 shares during the period. Burgundy Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.74% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 88.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 79.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BTAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,426. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

