Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,287,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,223,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 6.3% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 4,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

