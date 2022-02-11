Berkley W R Corp Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 383,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLAQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

