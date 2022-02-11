Berkley W R Corp Purchases 59,799 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

