Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 436,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

