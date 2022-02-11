Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.64

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 65333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.