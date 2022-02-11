Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $280,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

