Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $53,991.50 and approximately $3,478.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.