Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is Marshall Wace LLP’s Largest Position

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $377,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $137.50 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

