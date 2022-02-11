Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0065

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $251,870.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 111.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.83 or 0.99961956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00259817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00157915 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00313803 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,497,809 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.