Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Bitradio has a market cap of $70,700.79 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

