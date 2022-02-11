BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $152.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

