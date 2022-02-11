BlackRock Inc. Buys 20,814 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.16% of TravelCenters of America worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.01.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

