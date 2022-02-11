BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.34% of One Liberty Properties worth $40,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

