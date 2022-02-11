BlackRock Inc. Has $41.72 Million Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of Akero Therapeutics worth $41,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

