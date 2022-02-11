BlackRock Inc. Purchases 35,330 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Legend Biotech worth $42,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,126,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 526,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 153,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

