BlackRock Inc. Sells 103,414 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Republic Bancorp worth $44,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

RBCAA opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

